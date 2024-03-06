Washington, D.C. (March 6, 2024) — Following a two-year hiatus, the Congressional Planetary Science Caucus has officially been rechartered in the 118th Congress thanks to the leadership of co-chairs, Representatives Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) and Judy Chu (D-California), working in conjunction The Planetary Society. This bipartisan effort provides a venue for Members of Congress to rally in support of space science, research, and exploration.



According to the official charter, the goals of the Caucus are to:

Support government agencies, commercial partners, academic institutions, and nonprofits in the research and exploration of space.

Bolster efforts by space organizations to find, track, characterize, and mitigate the threat of potentially hazardous near-Earth objects.

Facilitate the search for life in our Solar System and beyond, answering the fundamental question: are we alone in the Universe?

Raise awareness of the economic benefits of federal investments in space science, technology development, and STEM education.

A congressional caucus is a formal interest group comprised of Members of Congress. Having a caucus allows legislators to form new relationships and demonstrate their support for a particular issue or cause. The Congressional Planetary Science Caucus brings together members across the political spectrum to support and celebrate the pioneering work of the diverse space science community.

“I am proud to join my colleague, Representative Chu, in leading the Planetary Science Caucus for this Congress,” said Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). “The thirst for knowledge and the drive to improve oneself has existed ever since the first person looked to the stars and the first explorer stepped out into a new frontier. Over the last century, we have witnessed an explosion of human innovation as our technology and society have taken giant historic leaps forward, learning from and building upon our greatest achievements. As the future continues to unfold before us, we owe a duty to our children, our grandchildren, and their descendants to drive our innovation by prioritizing exploration. There is no greater exploration than the final frontier.”

“For millennia, humans have observed the cosmos and incorporated their bountiful lessons here on Earth, and I’m ecstatic to continue this proud tradition in the halls of Congress by working with Rep. Bacon to launch the Planetary Science Caucus,” said Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA). “California’s longstanding leadership in space exploration have inspired generations, and the scientific contributions from institutions like NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena deserve to be highlighted and celebrated in Washington. The Planetary Science Caucus will present exciting opportunities for Members of Congress, staff, and the public to directly interact with key figures from NASA, the aerospace industry, the scientific community, and academia, so we can learn more about the value of past and present space endeavors, the huge potential for future missions, and why it’s so essential to maintain America’s leadership in space exploration for generations to come.”

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, The Planetary Society’s Space Policy & Advocacy program has been able to expand operations in Washington, D.C., promote our advocacy priorities to Members of Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration, and work in conjunction with Representatives Bacon and Chu to reorganize the Caucus for the 118th Congress.

On March 5, 2024, the Caucus held an inaugural event at the Library of Congress, sponsored by The Planetary Society. The event brought together over 100 people from across Capitol Hill, the Administration, international space agencies, industry and the space science community. In addition to the Caucus Co-Chairs, the event featured remarks from Dr. Lori Glaze (Director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division), Dr. Mark Clampin (Director of NASA’s Astrophysics Division), and CEO of The Planetary Society Bill Nye.

The Planetary Society encourages U.S. citizens to invite their Member of Congress to join the Planetary Science Caucus by sending them the following letter: https://www.planetary.org/advo...



