How We Are Helping

In 2021, we introduced our new STEP grants: Science and Technology Empowered by the Public. STEP grants are competitively awarded through an open, international process. We expect to accept and select new proposals roughly every 2 years. We also expect our STEP grants to eventually comprise a significant portion of our science and technology portfolio.

STEP grants must directly relate to our core interests of exploring other worlds, finding life, and defending Earth from dangerous asteroids. As detailed in our Request for Proposals (RFP), the program seeks to fund credible and significant research and hardware development projects. STEP grants will also achieve one, or preferably more, of the following:

Provide seed funding that will take research to the next level, allowing future successful competition for other sources of funding

Fill a niche not being filled or fully filled by others

Develop innovative technology that may jump start its broader use

Involve, inspire, and/or excite Planetary Society members and the general public

Take advantage of a timely opportunity

Require funding that cannot be easily obtained from other sources

STEP grant awardees will have the backing of The Planetary Society’s 50,000-member community. We’ll help tell the world why your work is important and celebrate your successes as you seek to advance space science and exploration.



What You Can Do

Do you have the perfect project for a STEP grant? We’ve issued our inaugural Request for Proposals (RFP) and will accept pre-proposals through 26 May 2021. See the RFP for full details.