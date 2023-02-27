Demystifying near-Earth asteroids

Yarkovsky drift is being measured for an increasing number of NEAs. Knowing an asteroid’s Yarkovsky drift is vital for planetary defense, since it can mean the difference between an asteroid missing or hitting Earth.

The D-NEA project will use these Yarkovsky drift values for another purpose: to mathematically derive a key property called thermal inertia. Thermal inertia is a representation of an asteroid surface’s resistance to temperature change. With this information, scientists can estimate whether the upper portion of an asteroid is made of solid rock, loose boulders, pebbles, or dust.

The D-NEA project’s goal is to derive thermal inertia values for as many as 150 NEAs. For the limited set of NEAs that have thermal inertias already determined — mostly by spacecraft observations — D-NEA modeling will try to determine the approximate densities of the asteroids. This information will demystify NEAs even further, helping us defend our planet from possible impacts.



Reflections from the team



Bojan Novaković, principal investigator:

"The probability of a near-Earth asteroid hitting the Earth is low. However, the devastating consequences of such an impact suggest that we should carefully study and understand their properties and trajectories. Our approach is based on an alternative method to characterize the surface thermal properties of those objects and fills the gap in our current knowledge of near-Earth asteroids.

The support from The Planetary Society means a lot to us. It has provided us with vital funding that enables us to continue this exciting research. Maybe a key benefit of this grant is its flexibility, which allows us to cover costs that other funding sources cannot. In particular, we would like to take advantage of the opportunity to involve students at different levels in the project."

Marco Fenucci, co-investigator:

"Studying near-Earth asteroids is really exciting, because there is so much we don't know about them. The recent space missions to Bennu and Ryugu found surprising properties that scientists did not expect before arriving there. Our Demystifying Near-Earth Asteroids project was inspired by unexpected thermal inertia results of a super-fast rotating NEA that we found in one of our previous works. We are thankful to The Planetary Society for their support, which allowed us to pursue our research on this topic and to make it visible to the scientific community."