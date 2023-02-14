Are we alone in the Universe? SETI project

Are we alone in the Universe? The answer may come in a signal from the stars.

SETI, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, encompasses many different techniques to look for life beyond Earth. One is listening for radio transmissions from other star systems. Detecting these signals is challenging because we have to rule out signals from intelligent life right here on Earth. For example: What looked like a possible signal from our stellar neighbor Alpha Centauri in 2020 turned out to be a simple clock oscillator.

Computer algorithms can sift through large amounts of data and hone in on promising signals, but these programs must be trained to discard false positives. That’s where citizen scientists come in. Researchers at UCLA, in partnership with The Planetary Society and NASA, are recruiting volunteers to train computer algorithms that will be used to search for life beyond Earth.