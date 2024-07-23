Science community takes action after VIPER mission cancellation

Washington, D.C. (July 23, 2024) — Following NASA’s announcement of its intent to cancel the VIPER mission to the Moon’s south pole, the lunar and planetary science community is rallying together to urge Congress to reverse the decision.

This morning, The Planetary Society helped circulate a letter signed by 1,000 individuals from the lunar and planetary science community to more than 200 key congressional staffers. The letter urges Congress to intervene, emphasizing the importance of VIPER for future lunar exploration and scientific discovery.

The letter highlights VIPER as “a groundbreaking American project” that will find and study water ice on and below the Moon’s surface. It explains that the research is crucial for future human exploration and scientific research, aligning with high-priority objectives outlined in the Planetary Science Decadal Survey, and that the mission is also a crucial part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The letter emphasizes, “The decision to cancel the project at this stage, after spending $450 million, is both unprecedented and indefensible.”

VIPER Community Letter [PDF download]

The Planetary Society’s Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier has published a comprehensive analysis on the cancellation. Dreier points out that the team behind VIPER was not provided an opportunity to propose cost-saving measures to keep the project viable.

