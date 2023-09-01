Your impact: September equinox 2023

Meet our 2023 Zed Factor fellow

The Planetary Society once again partnered with the Zed Factor Fellowship, which aims to empower and engage aspiring aerospace professionals from underrepresented backgrounds through hands-on, practical experiences working for and contributing to the leading companies of the aerospace community. This summer, University of Pittsburgh Natural Sciences graduate Ariel Barreiro joined us to develop her skills in pursuit of her goal to work in space science communication. Read an interview with Ariel at planetary.org/zedfactor2023.

The Planetary Society is fighting for victory for VERITAS

VERITAS, NASA’s first mission to Venus in decades, is in danger of not making it to the launch pad thanks to budget cuts from NASA. The mission would map Venus’ surface to determine the planet’s geologic history and understand why it developed so differently than Earth. Thanks to a global campaign led by The Planetary Society and our members, interest in the endangered mission to Venus has been reinvigorated. More than a thousand individual supporters penned letters to their representatives, while others shared content through various media channels, raising awareness and rallying support for the mission. Leaders from the VERITAS mission joined us for an educational presentation during our digital Day of Action; for an interview on our weekly podcast, Planetary Radio; and on Capitol Hill to meet with policymakers alongside our advocacy team. The campaign has inspired a slew of global media coverage about the mission. We’ll continue to keep you posted on our progress to achieve victory for VERITAS.