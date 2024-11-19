A beginner’s guide to stargazing

Planets, stars, and constellations

You can spot planets like Jupiter and Saturn with a simple trick: while stars twinkle, planets usually don’t. That means if you see a bright, steady, unmoving light in the sky, it might be one of the Solar System’s more visible planets — probably Venus or Jupiter, if it looks brighter than every star in the sky. If a few stars do outshine your planet, then it’s probably Saturn or Mars instead.

On the other hand, if your light is moving steadily across the sky but still doesn’t twinkle, you might be looking at a satellite. A light that blinks is probably an airplane, and a light that streaks across the sky in a blink of an eye is probably a meteor.

Once you can pick out worlds, your next step might be spotting constellations and asterisms. An asterism is just what most people think of as a constellation: a recognizable pattern of lights in the sky, like the Big Dipper. Officially, according to the International Astronomical Union (IAU), a constellation is a little bit different. Unlike asterisms, constellations define areas of the sky, with the entire sky divided up into these different regions. Most constellations are defined around popular asterisms, so they’re easy to confuse — for instance, the constellation Ursa Major frames the Big Dipper asterism.