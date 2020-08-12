How to Pick the Perfect Beginner Telescope

Mount

Another aspect of a telescope you need to consider is its mount. This is what keeps the telescope steady and allows you to smoothly turn it to view different parts of the sky. There are 2 main types of mounts: altitude-azimuth (also known as alt-az) and equatorial. An alt-az mount is just like a photographic tripod; it moves up and down (altitude) and left to right (azimuth). Equatorial mounts have 2 axes, with one being aligned with the rotational axis of the Earth. This allows you to easily move the telescope to track an object as it moves across the sky throughout the night.

Equatorial mounts are a bit less intuitive for beginners, so I recommend sticking to an alt-az mount. However, if you’re really interested in tracking objects as they move across the night sky then you may want to consider an equatorial mount. To set up an equatorial mount you need to point one of the axes to Polaris, also known as the North Star, when using it for the first time.

There are also telescopes with computerised mounts that allow you to choose the object you want to view from a database, and then the telescope automatically moves to that object. They are also called GoTo telescopes because you are telling the telescope “go to” a certain object. These make it easy to find objects of interest for a beginner and are good for areas with lots of light pollution where it might be difficult to find reference objects using a sky map. But if you really want to learn the night sky, a computerized mount telescope might not be the best place to start.