Your Guide to the 2020 Perseid Meteor Shower

What is a meteor?

Meteors are streaks of light in the sky caused by space stuff (a technical term) burning up as it hits the Earth's upper atmosphere at very high speeds (tens of kilometers per second). That space stuff usually consists of small dust and sand-sized dirt and rocks. Even these small particles can cause streaks of light you can see from the ground at night. As an approximation, the bigger the dirt that hits, the brighter the light. Space is full of this dust; on a typical night from a dark location, you might see up to 10 meteors per hour—no meteor shower required!

What is a meteor shower?

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris shed by a comet that flew through the inner solar system sometime in the past. They reoccur at about the same time every year, when Earth comes around in its orbit and passes through the comet dust again.



Two of the best meteor showers of the year are the Perseids, which peak around 12 or 13 August, and the Geminids, which peak near 13 and 14 December. The Perseids often get more media attention because they occur during the northern hemisphere summer. However, the Geminids typically produce more meteors.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation that contains the radiant of the shower. The radiant is where the meteors appear to emanate from—if you draw a line back along the meteors, all of the lines will meet at the same point. This is an effect of the Earth speeding through the comet debris, meaning when you see a meteor, you're seeing direct evidence of our planet orbiting the Sun!