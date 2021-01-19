NEA Scout, NASA's Solar Sail Mission to an Asteroid

Why Do We Need NEA Scout?

Solar sails are spacecraft that use large, thin sails to reflect sunlight, giving them a gentle push and unlimited fuel. They are well-suited to small, low-cost spacecraft that hitch rides to space on rockets carrying larger missions. Thanks to advances in technology miniaturization, small spacecraft are growing increasingly capable, but they have limited propulsion, which often bounds them to the trajectories of the rockets that carry them into space.

NEA Scout will demonstrate the ability to hitch a ride to one destination and then use a solar sail to fly somewhere else. The small spacecraft will initially ride to the Moon before using a solar sail to leave for a near-Earth asteroid.

Asteroids, comets, and other small worlds are like time capsules that have been largely unchanged since the birth of our solar system. Sample return missions like NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and Japan’s Hayabusa2 are revealing these worlds’ secrets, but both encountered unexpectedly rocky terrain that complicated the mission. NEA Scout will demonstrate how a low-cost solar sail spacecraft could scout an asteroid for human and robotic exploration long before a future mission leaves the launch pad.

NEA Scout builds on a heritage of NASA small satellite solar sails that includes Nanosail-D2, which test-deployed a solar sail in Earth orbit in 2011. The Planetary Society's LightSail program built on that concept, demonstrating controlled solar sailing for the first time in Earth orbit and for the first time with a small spacecraft. NASA and The Planetary Society collaborate and exchange data on NEA Scout and the LightSail program through a Space Act Agreement.

