When to worry about an asteroid striking Earth

We’re living in what is perhaps the most peaceful time in our solar system’s history. It’s hard to imagine the period roughly 4 billion years ago when our planet was being bombarded by huge asteroids and comets — an event scientists think brought water and carbon-rich materials to Earth and helped kickstart life soon after.

After this period, the solar system became calmer. Today most of what hits Earth’s atmosphere is small enough — dust to boulder sized — that it quickly vaporizes in our atmosphere. But there are still asteroids and comets that have orbits that pass near Earth. These are called near-Earth objects, or NEOs.

The chances of large impacts from NEOs capable of causing widespread damage at any given time are small but they aren’t zero.

When could a sizable asteroid hit Earth again?

Look no further than our Moon for evidence. About 108 million years ago, an asteroid or comet impacted the Moon and formed the 86 kilometers (53.4 miles) wide Tycho crater — a bright feature you can see from Earth! The dinosaurs would’ve been alive and thriving to witness this event, only to be wiped out alongside roughly 70% of life on Earth 42 million years later when an asteroid 5 to 15 kilometers (3.1 to 9.3 miles) wide struck home and caused global climate change.

While space rocks of this magnitude are likely to hit Earth only every hundred million years or so, NEOs 50 to 100 meters (164 to 328 feet) across can strike much faster, roughly every thousand years, and can destroy a large city or level similarly large areas, and also lead to ecological destruction.