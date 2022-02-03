NASA CLPS Moon landing missions

Intuitive Machines’ third CLPS mission

Intuitive Machines’ third Moon landing will be in the swirl of Reiner Gamma in 2024. Reiner Gamma has a weak local magnetic field, possibly a remnant from the time the Moon had a global magnetic field. The mission’s primary payload suite Lunar Vertex is a collection of spectrometers and magnetometers on the lander and a rover to study the swirl’s composition, and map the strength and direction of magnetic fields on the surface. This will help us better understand the effects of solar wind and bombarding micrometeorites on planetary bodies across the solar system, and shape our understanding of the Moon’s magnetic evolution. The lander will also deploy four small CADRE rovers from NASA, which will autonomously navigate the landed region and collectively better map it than a single rover can.

Expanding scope

With the mission selection to Reiner Gamma, NASA began an enhanced science phase of its CLPS program. The next mission in this phase will visit the pristine Schrödinger crater on the Moon’s farside in 2024, followed by a mission to the volcanic domes of Gruithuisen in 2025, and another south polar mission by early 2026. NASA says future CLPS missions could also deliver more advanced rovers and technology demonstrations, and even infrastructure required by Artemis human landing missions.

A new commercial model for planetary missions

Landing on the Moon is hard. Only three countries have accomplished this feat so far — the U.S., the Soviet Union and China. The fact that NASA is entrusting commercial companies with the agency’s crucial lunar scientific and technological objectives, many of which will directly affect their Artemis plans, shows their growing confidence in building a commercial ecosystem around lunar exploration.

CLPS also inverts the tradition of having only custom-built planetary missions to meet specific scientific goals. If enough of the CLPS missions stick the landing, it would open up frequent and periodic access to the Moon’s surface for diverse scientific investigations in ways never possible before for any planetary body.