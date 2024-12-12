Tech funded by Planetary Society launches to the Moon next month

“The biggest issue in planetary exploration”

Taking samples is one of the most valuable things a space probe can do. A lander that picks up a piece of another planet can study it more closely, use it for resources, or bring it back to Earth. Specimens like this have changed what we know about our place in the Universe: rocks brought back by the Apollo missions taught us that the Moon likely formed from a giant impact with Earth, and pieces of asteroids have shown us that they could have supplied much of Earth’s water. As you read this, there are samples waiting to be brought back from Mars that might reveal whether the red planet has ever been hospitable to life.

But sampling is hard to pull off. Spacecraft have made it all the way to Venus and the Moon, landed, and then failed at this step.

“Orbiters, remote sensing — that’s easy stuff,” said Kris Zacny, who led the development of PlanetVac as a senior research scientist and vice president at Honeybee Robotics. “The biggest issue in planetary exploration is actually getting a sample.”