Casting Shadows: Solar and Lunar Eclipses with The Planetary Society

Reviews

“Bill Nye’s opening note is only the first incredible detail that will captivate the attention and imagination of young readers. . . Perfect for intermediate science lessons and a useful update for existing library collections; the large format images make it especially appealing.” — School Library Journal

“Using simple, straightforward language, vocabulary words defined within the text, and clear, helpful illustrations, Bill Nye and the Planetary Society invite young readers to learn about solar and lunar eclipses. The explanations of how people on earth see shadows created when either the moon or our planet gets in the way of the sun's rays are easy to grasp, and carefully chosen photos and diagrams reinforce concepts. There are brief historical interludes, such as sidebars on Copernicus or how ancient Greeks deduced that the earth was round based on the shape of earth's shadow, but the overall emphasis is on the regularity of eclipses and safe ways of viewing them. The section on why certain eclipses can only be seen from limited places on earth brings the content full circle, reminding readers that the moon is constantly moving, creating a sense of wonder. There's a glossary and brief list of resources that will be helpful for report writers, and emerging and newly independent readers will appreciate the inviting and accessible content.” — Kathleen McBroom

“The text blocks are kept small and straightforward so that the information doesn’t overwhelm readers. The result is impressively clear and efficient—the level of detail will satisfy advanced readers, while the digestible format will be welcoming to reluctant or hard-to-please readers. The author’s enthusiasm shines through clearly and is contagious. Sure to excite a new generation of stargazers and scientists.” — Kirkus Reviews