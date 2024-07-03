Charting the course for discovery

First up, Alycia Weinberger spoke about the origin and importance of the Decadal Surveys as a way for the scientific community to identify key science questions, objectives, and priorities. “We stand on the threshold of new endeavors that will transform not only our understanding of the Universe but also humanity's place in it,” she declared, highlighting the profound impact of these surveys. Weinberger’s presentation detailed how the collaborative and rigorous approach of the surveys has successfully guided the space program and policymakers, turning visionary projects like the James Webb Space Telescope into reality. Weinberger also emphasized the role of public interest and engagement in this process, noting that the Decadal Surveys serve to inspire and involve people across the nation in the exploration of our Solar System and beyond.

However, current fiscal constraints and economic forces have put NASA and the whole scientific community in a tough situation where progress on any flight program has been made even more difficult and costly.

“We absolutely appreciate every penny of taxpayer dollars we get. And simultaneously, we're really struggling right now,” shared Paul Cassak in his earnest and heartfelt remarks. A professor at West Virginia University, Cassak highlighted the critical importance of nurturing the space science workforce and supporting the next generation of explorers in the process. Despite the growing interest in space sciences, citing personal experience seeing a 60% increase in applications for certain programs, Cassak shared that many students and faculty do not have the support they need from government partners. Cassak emphasized that the growing interest highlights an opportunity to expand the pool of future space scientists, but current funding levels fall short of keeping pace with inflation and the increasing number of students.

Finally, Ralph McNutt took the audience on a historical journey, tracing the evolution of U.S. space exploration from its nascent stages to the cutting-edge missions of today. As a scientist who has worked on some of the most notable space science missions, McNutt emphasized the enduring importance of visionary projects like Europa Clipper and the Voyager probes. He argued that maintaining U.S. leadership in space requires more than just ambition — it demands consistent and realistic funding strategies. His closing remark encapsulated the essence of his message: “Vision without execution is hallucination. Vision is great, but you've actually got to put together the pieces so that you can actually go ahead and do what you said you were going to do.”

The big picture

A key element of successful advocacy is timing. Just two days prior to the briefing, the House Committee on Appropriations took its first step to offer a counter-proposal to the President’s Budget Request (PBR) for fiscal year 2025 that was released in March. The White House proposal was much lower and less ambitious than in previous years, due in large part to indiscriminate fiscal limitations that were placed on federal spending as part of a deal to avoid a default on the nation’s debt. The new House proposal includes an increase to NASA’s overall budget of slightly more than 1%, below the rate of inflation, and holds NASA’s Science Mission Directorate flat at the amount allocated for the current funding year, $7.334 billion. The proposal includes limited details, meaning that we do not currently know how much the legislation would fund specific divisions or programs.