The Day of Action returns to Capitol Hill

A particular emphasis was on the Mars Sample Return program, which is facing major cuts despite the fact that the scientific community and public are rallying in support of the multi-phased mission to return samples collected by the Perseverance rover. With an Independent Review Board report and mission confirmation coming soon, a lapse in funding below previous levels could cause significant delays, impeding NASA’s ability to achieve this first-ever feat of returning samples from another planet.

However, a balanced portfolio for science does not just mean supporting the flagship missions. In line with the latest Planetary Science Decadal Survey, Day of Action participants also took to advocating for the small and medium size missions that are central to advancing our understanding of the Cosmos:

Dragonfly, the nuclear-powered rotorcraft being built by the Applied Physics Lab, is a favorite among advocates who want to understand the unique chemical and physical properties of Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.

VERITAS, the Venus orbiter from the Jet Propulsion Lab, will unveil secrets under the planet’s impenetrable atmosphere and has captured the enthusiasm of a coalition of advocacy organizations and research institutions.

NEO Surveyor, the asteroid hunter that is integral to defending our home and meeting Congressional mandates to find 90% of potentially hazardous near–Earth objects.

Day of Action participants also advocated in support of NASA’s Research & Analysis program, without which scientists couldn't make discoveries using NASA’s science mission data or train the next generation of space science leaders.

Advocacy works, and it is essential to enabling the future of space science and exploration. The Day of Action isn't just an event; it's a pivotal moment in The Planetary Society's mission to advance the exploration of space so we may better understand ourselves and the Universe.

We hope to see you in D.C. next year.