82 NASA missions at risk under new proposal

Status: Active

Launch date: January 19, 2006

New Horizons is the first spacecraft ever to fly by Pluto and study it up close. The mission revealed Pluto as it had never been seen before, unveiling the dwarf planet as surprisingly varied and active. Now, New Horizons is exploring the outermost reaches of the Solar System as one of the most distant spacecraft ever built.

When New Horizons flew by Pluto in 2015, it discovered jagged mountains and deep, glacier-carved valleys, sweeping dunes, signs of ice volcanoes, and evidence of a possible underground ocean of liquid water. These findings revolutionized our sense of faraway, icy worlds, bringing them into focus as dynamic places that could potentially host life.

After Pluto, New Horizons explored the dwarf planet’s moon, Charon, and discovered it may also host an underground ocean. The mission then flew past a world called Arrokoth — now the farthest object in the Solar System ever visited — and found that it is actually made up of two primordial worlds stuck together. This snowman-like shape surprised scientists and challenged our ideas about how planets form.

Turning off New Horizons now would end a mission that is actively exploring the frontiers of our Solar System. If given the chance, the spacecraft could stay operational until sometime in the 2030s. There could be time for New Horizons to explore another world like Arrokoth, breaking its own record for the farthest world humanity has ever visited.

DAVINCI

The mission: Descend to the surface of Venus and probe its atmosphere along the way, testing whether the planet ever had oceans or could have hosted life.