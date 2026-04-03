The Planetary Society urges Congress to reject historic cuts to NASA, again
For Immediate Release
April 03, 2026
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Pasadena, CA (April 3, 2026) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, issued the following statement in response to the release of the FY 2027 top-line budget request for NASA, which would cut the agency by 23% and slash the Science Mission Directorate by 47%, from $7.25 billion to $3.9 billion:
The Planetary Society is deeply disappointed by this budget proposal. The White House's budgeting office has put forward the same budget cuts to NASA and NASA Science that were rejected by overwhelming bipartisan majorities in Congress last year. This proposal needlessly resurrects an existential threat to U.S. leadership in space science and exploration.
This is a critical period for the U.S. space agency to execute on the ambitious plans to lead the world in science, exploration, and innovation. The Artemis II crew is en route to the Moon, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is undergoing final integration before launch later this year, Dragonfly and the asteroid-hunting NEO Surveyor projects are progressing toward launch. The OMB proposal undermines those efforts by adding needless uncertainty and disruption to NASA’s workforce.
The American public responded in record numbers to last year’s proposed cuts to space science, and we believe they will do so again. Congress shares this determination. Last month, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives co-signed a bipartisan letter calling for a $1.75 billion increase to NASA Science. The President has stated his desire that NASA remain the world’s premier space agency. The White House’s budgeting office is out of step with this broad, bipartisan consensus.
The Planetary Society will once again amplify the voices of the public to ensure these draconian cuts are rejected by Congress as decisively as last year. We urge swift action from the Appropriations Committees to move forward with an ambitious, balanced, and science-driven agenda for space exploration.
Press Resources
- FY 2027 Comparison Charts and Data
- Congressional letter to the House Appropriations leadership, led by the Planetary Science Caucus Co-Chairs and co-signed by more than 100 members of Congress
- Planetary Society action: tell your legislators to reject these cuts and protect NASA science
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy, is available for interviews. Please arrange with Danielle Gunn, chief communications officer, at [email protected].
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Jennifer Vaughn, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
###