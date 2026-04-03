The Planetary Society is deeply disappointed by this budget proposal. The White House's budgeting office has put forward the same budget cuts to NASA and NASA Science that were rejected by overwhelming bipartisan majorities in Congress last year. This proposal needlessly resurrects an existential threat to U.S. leadership in space science and exploration.

This is a critical period for the U.S. space agency to execute on the ambitious plans to lead the world in science, exploration, and innovation. The Artemis II crew is en route to the Moon, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is undergoing final integration before launch later this year, Dragonfly and the asteroid-hunting NEO Surveyor projects are progressing toward launch. The OMB proposal undermines those efforts by adding needless uncertainty and disruption to NASA’s workforce.

The American public responded in record numbers to last year’s proposed cuts to space science, and we believe they will do so again. Congress shares this determination. Last month, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives co-signed a bipartisan letter calling for a $1.75 billion increase to NASA Science. The President has stated his desire that NASA remain the world’s premier space agency. The White House’s budgeting office is out of step with this broad, bipartisan consensus.

The Planetary Society will once again amplify the voices of the public to ensure these draconian cuts are rejected by Congress as decisively as last year. We urge swift action from the Appropriations Committees to move forward with an ambitious, balanced, and science-driven agenda for space exploration.