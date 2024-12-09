Mars’ enduring role in the search for life

The red planet wasn’t finished surprising us yet. In August, a team of scientists analyzing data from NASA’s now-defunct InSight lander shared evidence of huge amounts of liquid water beneath Mars’ surface. InSight’s mission was to study Marsquakes, and the data it collected can tell us things about the rock those tremors travel through. Through these insights, researchers can tell that the planet’s midcrust, about 10-20 kilometers (6-12 miles) down, may be riddled with cracks and pores filled with water — enough to cover all of Mars with an ocean over a kilometer deep. If Mars does have liquid water hidden beneath its surface, it could be hiding life there as well. Yet again, we can’t know for certain what’s down there until we explore further.

With these tantalizing discoveries hinting at Mars’ potential for life, one thing is clear: This planet will always have a role to play in humanity’s search for our cosmic kin.