Days after Artemis II, scientists warn of deep cuts to NASA missions

In one sentence, what does HWO aim to do?

The Habitable Worlds Observatory is NASA’s next flagship mission in development, built to search for life on dozens of Earth-like planets beyond our Solar System while addressing fundamental questions about our Universe, including how galaxies evolve, where heavy elements come from, and how the most extreme stars form and emit their powerful energy. These science goals are a direct response to the nation’s top astrophysical priorities.

What potential discoveries are at stake if HWO is defunded or canceled?

Canceling HWO would destroy humanity’s first real opportunity to detect life on another planet and determine whether life is common or rare in the Universe. After millennia of wondering, “Are we alone?”, we finally have the technological means to answer it, and it would be a great shame to abruptly halt all this progress.

How does HWO fit into NASA’s overall mission?

HWO is the direct successor to the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, advancing NASA’s core mission to explore the Universe and search for life. NASA is the only agency in the world with a demonstrated track record of delivering transformative observatories of this scale, and sustaining that leadership is critical as other nations rapidly expand their capabilities and seek to lead in these same science areas.

Why should this mission matter to people?

HWO matters because it tackles one of humanity’s oldest questions, “Are we alone?”, at a moment when we finally have the capability to answer it, while also building the savvy workforce needed to drive technological innovation, strengthen U.S. STEM leadership, and deliver discoveries that will expand our understanding of our place in the universe.

How many people are on your team?

Approximately 200 people are directly on the HWO team, with over a thousand additional U.S. astronomy and aerospace experts volunteering their time and expertise through working groups, program analysis groups, and science interest groups.

How many states are represented by the mission team?

At least 16 states are represented across NASA centers, industry partners, and the HWO Community Science and Instrument Team.