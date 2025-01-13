The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

NASA is a leader in humanity’s search for life elsewhere in the Universe. It launches probes to explore other worlds throughout the Solar System, and it operates space telescopes to answer basic questions about the Universe. The agency develops new launch vehicles and spacecraft, sends astronauts to conduct research aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and helps defend Earth from potentially dangerous asteroids and solar storms.

NASA plans to put humans back on the Moon in the late 2020s. This mission, called Artemis III, will inaugurate a new era of sustained, international lunar exploration through the agency’s leadership. Farther from Earth, NASA is operating multiple rovers advancing what we know about Mars and its possibility of hosting life. A future mission will go even further by bringing back material from Mars to Earth. In a huge step forward for the search for life beyond Earth, NASA is also sending probes to explore the mysteries of Venus and Saturn’s potentially habitable moon Titan. A mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa, which may also host life, is already on its way.

Closer to home, NASA plays a key role in developing a spaceflight economy where commercial providers can help increase access to space. NASA also collects data on our planet from space, informing our understanding of Earth and how it is being affected by climate change.