Casey Dreier • Dec 05, 2024
Who is Jared Isaacman, Trump’s proposed NASA Administrator?
And what would he do with NASA?
On Dec 4, President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator upon assuming office. Isaacman subsequently posted his acceptance of the nomination on X. It is the first concrete space policy decision of the second Trump administration.
Jared Isaacman is the billionaire founder and CEO of Shift4, a payments-processing company he started at age 16. More relevant to the space community is his ongoing series of personally funded SpaceX Dragon flights. The first, Inspiration4 in 2021, marked the first fully civilian crewed orbital spaceflight. The subsequent Polaris Dawn launched in September 2024, traveled to an unusually high orbit which placed the crew farther from Earth than any human had been since Apollo 17. It also demonstrated the first private astronaut spacewalk. Isaacman flew on both missions.
Like many of Trump’s second-term nominees, Isaacman is an unorthodox choice. He has no public service experience, no scientific or engineering training, and no professional experience in the space industry besides his time in orbit. He is an outsider to NASA, the space industry, and Washington, D.C.
It’s not unheard of for NASA administrators to have non-space or science backgrounds. Administrators Sean O’Keefe (2001-2004), Jim Bridenstine (2018-2021), Bill Nelson (2021-2025), and even James Webb (1961-1968) had no scientific or engineering experience. Science and engineering training can be helpful, but the necessary skills for NASA administrators include coalition building, bureaucratic dexterity, salesmanship, and complex risk analysis and management. The relationship between the administrator and the President can also be a powerful tool, though it is unclear if Isaacman and Trump have engaged much prior to this announcement.
What Isaacman does have, however, is a successful entrepreneurial history and an earnest love of space and aviation. He is a consumer of spaceflight capability rather than a producer of it. He also has a strong relationship with Elon Musk, and shares his vision for space exploration. In his statement accepting the nomination intention today, Isaacman said:
“Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy. There will inevitably be a thriving space economy — one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space. At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization… Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars and in doing so, we will make life better here on Earth.”
The inclusion of Mars along with the Moon in this statement was certainly no accident.
I wrote earlier that Trump’s personnel picks would reveal some intent with the direction of his space policy priorities. Isaacman is not a public figure, and much of what we know of his views on space come from his public posts on X, statements he’s made in press interviews, and his actions and approach to his own missions.
This brief video prepared in advance of receiving an aviation award provides an interesting insight into his personality (thank you Marcia Smith at Space Policy Online for sharing this):
By all accounts, he appears to have a real love of aviation and spaceflight, at both a conceptual and applied level. The tenor of his public posts appears aligned with a techno-optimist, abundance philosophy, with space travel serving to facilitate economic growth, new technologies, and novel opportunities that will all ultimately improve humanity’s quality of life. While space science is not a frequent topic of his posts, he has defended the continued operations of science missions such as New Horizons, Chandra, and Hubble against budget cuts (and notably offered to boost the Hubble Space Telescope into a higher orbit during a future Polaris flight). I hope to hear more from him on the role of science in exploration, the unique role of public agencies in enabling science, and what, if any, changes are needed to NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.
He is a frequent critic of the Space Launch System, calling it at times “outrageously expensive.” He has also taken aim at major aerospace contractors, saying they are “incentivized to be economically inefficient” and noting that science missions are suffering in order to accommodate a non-reusable rocket that, according to the Government Accountability Office, costs $4 billion per flight. He also considered NASA’s dual contract awards to SpaceX and Blue Origin for the human lunar landing systems for Artemis to be redundant, saying that “budgets are not unlimited and unfortunate casualties happen.”
He is, of course, a fan of SpaceX. As possibly their most valuable private customer, he has worked closely with the company on the Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn missions. That relationship could be very useful in the upcoming administration, assuming Elon Musk remains a trusted and close adviser to the President-elect.
Unlike Musk, however, Isaacman is not openly partisan. In fact, his reported political donations are primarily given to Democratic candidates. This can help him both with his Senate confirmation. Trump’s previous NASA administrator pick, former Republican congressman Jim Bridenstine, endured a bruising confirmation process and ultimately received no Democratic votes. Isaacman carries no such burdens of a political record, and his personal politics may gain him Democratic support. Given the small Republican advantage in the next Senate, bipartisan support could help Isaacman offset any political resistance to his views on projects such as the Space Launch System, of which he has been openly critical.
His approach to his own private spaceflight is also revealing. He was not a passive tourist. Isaacman appeared to throw himself into the Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn planning process, demanding an extensive training regimen for him and his crew. Those missions had risks, but they were anything but cavalier. He also demonstrated a good instinct for public engagement by leveraging the media awareness around his flights to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
His various business interests and close financial relationship with SpaceX present potential conflicts of interest that must be addressed during his confirmation process. Already, Isaacman announced he will step down as CEO of his company in February and take other steps “subject to ethics obligations.” His fondness for SpaceX, which has received more than $11 billion in NASA contracts since the start of the first Trump Administration, and any other financial interests will have to be disclosed and managed in an open and transparent manner.
Should he be confirmed, Isaacman will assume responsibility for an agency at a crossroads in its history. NASA has serious programmatic and management issues besetting Artemis, Mars Sample Return, and other projects. The agency has lost billions of dollars of buying power through inflation and budget cuts in recent years and likely faces an austere financial future. If he isn’t aware already, he will quickly discover that the role of NASA administrator is very different from that of CEO of a private company: his budget is set by Congress and managed by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, parochial political demands define much of the coalition politics, and there are legal contracts and internal processes that resist rapid change. How Isaacman approaches these challenges, and how he works to balance the needs of the various stakeholders, contractors, centers, and programs remains to be seen.
It would have been far easier, more lucrative, and almost certainly more fun for Isaacman if he had simply remained the billionaire CEO of his own successful company, flying jets and the occasional private mission into space. Being the administrator of NASA in a period of change will not be easy. That he’s stepping down as CEO of the company he founded 26 years ago to lead NASA, suggests he sees this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. How he uses it will define NASA's place in the coming administration.
