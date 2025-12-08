Saving NASA science: Reflections on a historic year for space advocacy

Near the start of this year, a mere month after Inauguration Day, the future of U.S. space exploration was thrown into question. Rumors circulated in D.C., then around the world, about a plan to slash NASA’s budget, abandon the Artemis and Lunar Gateway programs, and halve the budget for science. It was clear from then on that NASA would be facing an existential threat. In response, The Planetary Society launched a campaign to save NASA science. What came after has been a banner year for space advocacy that has resulted in some tangible wins thanks to you.

I reported in the June edition of The Planetary Report that more than 20,000 letters opposing these cuts had been sent to Congress and the administration. As of this writing, that number has nearly quadrupled, with over 75,000 actions taken by advocates representing every state and congressional district in the country. We also engaged people from more than 100 countries to amplify the value of NASA as the preeminent leader in the global effort to explore space.

In March, we set a record for in-person participation in the annual Day of Action, with more than 100 people coming to Washington, D.C., to advocate for protecting the NASA science budget.