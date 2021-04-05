Space Shuttle, the World’s First Reusable Spacecraft

The Space Shuttle operated as a multipurpose space truck that could launch civilian, military, and commercial payloads to space. Policymakers were so confident of the vehicle’s capabilities that for a time, the U.S. adhered to a shuttle-only launch policy for all space missions. (To learn how this decision jeopardized NASA’s planetary science program, we recommend Planetary Society co-founder Bruce Murray’s 1981 book Journey Into Space .)

A second shuttle launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California would have enabled polar-orbiting missions. It was almost ready for operations when the tragic loss of Space Shuttle Challenger and its 7 crewmembers in 1986 prompted officials to scale back the program. The Vandenberg launch site was scrapped, the U.S. turned back to expendable rockets for launches that didn’t require a crew, and the shuttle soon stopped carrying commercial and military payloads.

The Space Shuttle’s scientific achievements include launching NASA’s Galileo mission to Jupiter and the Magellan mission to Venus. It deployed the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990 and carried astronauts to it five more times for repairs and upgrades. The shuttle also launched the majority of International Space Station (ISS) modules and was used for station assembly and repair missions.

The gut-wrenching destruction of a second Space Shuttle, Columbia, in 2003 set in motion a plan to complete the ISS, retire the shuttles, and redirect NASA’s human spaceflight program back to the Moon. The last shuttle mission flew in 2011, leaving the U.S. without a crewed launch vehicle for 9 years until SpaceX’s Crew Dragon carried two astronauts to the ISS in 2020. Shuttle-derived technology—particularly, the shuttle’s main engines—is now used for NASA’s Space Launch System, the cornerstone vehicle of the agency’s Artemis program.

The shuttle’s legacy is complex: It never lived up to its promise of enabling fast, affordable space travel. Between 1972 and 1982, NASA spent approximately $10.6 billion to develop the space shuttle and its related facilities. By the end of the program, it cost roughly $766 million per flight when accounting for overhead costs. Nevertheless, the shuttles made impressive scientific, technological, and cultural achievements. The most well-traveled shuttle, Discovery, flew 39 times—a record that will stand for years to come.