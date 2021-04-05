How Much Did it Cost to Create the Space Shuttle?

Methodology and Caveats

Dollar amounts reflect actual obligations reported in NASA's budget requests between the fiscal years 1972 and 1984. Obligations reflect contracted amounts, and actual expenditures may vary somewhat in both absolute terms and in timing.

All total costs reported here include obligations made during the 1976 transition quarter—a 3-month period that accommodated a shift of the start of the U.S. fiscal year from July 1st to October 1st of each year. For clarity, these data are omitted from charts.

During the period of the Space Shuttle's development, NASA's budget was divided into three major accounts: Research & Development (R&D), Construction of Facilities (CoF), and Research & Program Management (R&PM). Project development was primarily a function of the R&D account. Shuttle-related facilities construction amounts were reported and identified in the CoF account.

R&PM represents civil servant salaries and other administrative overhead. While there is certainly a portion of R&PM budget applied to the Shuttle program, public reporting is opaque throughout this period and a closer examination of the data and additional research is needed to properly attribute the costs of overhead for the Shuttle project.

Inflation for the R&D component was calculated using NASA's New Start Index, a product of the agency's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, which is tuned specifically for aerospace projects. Inflation for the construction of facilities used the Production Workers Compensation index, which attempts to normalize wages of non-salaried workers in construction-related jobs.



For additional consideration and analysis of Shuttle development costs, see this table of expenditures provided by NASA in Humboldt Mandell's Ph.D. thesis analyzing the accuracy of the project's cost estimation efforts. The total amounts are the same, but the component costs differ by varying degrees, with additional costs (likely out of the Orbiter account) ascribed to NASA center management.