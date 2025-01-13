The European Space Agency (ESA)

In the near future, ESA will soft-land its first spacecraft on the Moon as part of its Argonaut program. The agency will work to better understand Mars’ past — and perhaps look for signs of past life — with its Rosalind Franklin rover. In 2026, it will launch the PLATO mission to discover new worlds around other stars.

Beyond exploration, ESA works to build Europe’s capabilities in space through basic research and by supporting private industry. ESA contracts enable powerful launch vehicles like Ariane 6 and Vega-C, and its engineers develop new satellite communication and navigation technologies.

ESA collaborates with other space agencies like NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It jointly operates the BepiColombo Mercury mission with JAXA, works with NASA on the Hubble Space Telescope, and collaborates with both NASA and the Canadian Space Agency on the James Webb Space Telescope. As NASA’s largest international partner on the Artemis program, ESA provides the Orion crew capsule’s service module and major contributions to the Gateway lunar space station. ESA also used to collaborate with Roscosmos, but that has mostly been suspended since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.