Human spaceflight is one of Roscosmos’ greatest priorities. Russia is currently one of the main contributors to the International Space Station (ISS) and often flies both crew and transport missions there. In the near future, Roscosmos plans to build its own orbiting space station using modules originally intended to be part of the ISS.

Roscosmos also launches space telescopes to study Earth and better understand the wider Universe. It has operated biological experiments in orbit and attempted various missions to explore the Moon, Mars, and the Martian moon Phobos.

In the coming decade, Roscosmos aims to orbit and land on both the Moon and Venus. It has signed an agreement to collaborate with the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on a future crewed lunar base, which might begin construction after 2028. It also plans to launch new biological experiments and space telescopes. However, outside experts have expressed serious reservations that Roscosmos has the resources and capabilities to achieve these goals in the timelines stated, particularly given what appears to be a recent pattern of decline for the organization.