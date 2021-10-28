The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, mapping Mars’ atmosphere

How the ExoMars Orbiter works

The spacecraft itself is a 3.2 meter (10.5 foot) by 2 meter (6.6 foot) by 2 meter box, fitted with one antenna to communicate with Earth and another to communicate with spacecraft on the surface of Mars. It is powered by a pair of solar arrays that protrude from its sides like wings, along with two small batteries to keep it running during eclipses, when it doesn’t receive any sunlight.

Inside the box are four science instruments designed to examine the Martian atmosphere and the top meter of its crust. The first, the Nadir and Occultation for Mars Discovery (NOMAD), is designed to examine the components of the thin atmosphere, as well as where they come from and how they dissipate away to space, by looking through the air towards the sunset and sunrise over the edge of the planet. The Atmospheric Chemistry Suite (ACS) is also a spectrometer, covering different wavelengths of light from NOMAD for a more complete idea of the atmospheric makeup. The Fine-Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector (FREND) looks for neutrons that hint at the presence of hydrogen — and therefore water — in the top meter of Martian soil. Finally, the Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System (CaSSIS) is a small telescope with a high-resolution camera to take pictures of the surface and build a map of the topography.

TGO also has a telecommunication system that can receive data from landers and rovers on the planet’s surface and relay it back to Earth. This radio system is specifically designated to help the Rosalind Franklin rover — planned to launch in 2022 as the second part of the broader ExoMars program — return data to Earth. It will also work as a relay for other landers and rovers after that rover lands.