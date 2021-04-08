Yuri Gagarin and Vostok 1, the First Human Spaceflight

Why Yuri Gagarin’s Flight Happened

No nation had ever flown a human into space until the Soviet Union did it on 12 April 1961. Yuri Gagarin’s one-orbit flight in his Vostok 1 spacecraft ushered in a new era of spaceflight and scored a key victory for his nation, which was locked in a struggle for technological and ideological supremacy with the United States.

In the wake of World War II, the U.S. and Soviet Union became the world’s two superpowers. Each represented opposing societal beliefs: the U.S. a capitalist society that promised to reward individual effort, and the Soviets a socialist society that emphasized communal efforts.

Nuclear weapons proliferated until the two nations reached a stalemate under the threat of mutually assured destruction. If one side started a war, both would likely be destroyed, causing global devastation in the process.

The next high ground became space. Whoever controlled space would not only win a theoretical military advantage, but also secure an implied endorsement of their nation’s ideology.

The Soviets struck first by launching Sputnik, the world’s first artificial satellite, in 1957. The U.S. responded with Explorer 1 in 1958. The space capabilities of both nations grew until they were on the verge of launching humans.

Once again, the Soviets were first. Officially, the U.S. congratulated the Soviet Union for Gagarin’s 108-minute flight. Unofficially, pressure mounted to match the achievement. Just five days later, a U.S.-backed invasion of communist Cuba failed, dealing further embarrassment to the United States. On 20 April 1961, President John F. Kennedy asked Vice President Lyndon Johnson to report on the status of the space program and look for a way to match the Soviets’ accomplishment. Kennedy and his advisors eventually settled on the Moon as the goal, and on 25 May, just 3 weeks after NASA finally launched astronaut Alan Shepard into space on a brief suborbital flight, Kennedy introduced what would become the Apollo program during an address to Congress:

“I believe that this nation should commit itself, to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon, and returning him safely to the Earth. No single project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space. And none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.”

The U.S. eventually caught up with and surpassed the Soviet Union in the ensuing race to the Moon. The Soviets would go on to have great success with their Salyut and Mir space station programs, paving the way for Russia and the U.S. to work together on the International Space Station after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.