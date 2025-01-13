The China National Space Administration (CNSA)

The CNSA manages China’s Chang’e program. Over the course of several missions, Chang’e spacecraft have landed on the Moon, driven rovers over its surface, and become the first ever to bring back samples from the far side of the Moon. Future Chang’e missions will explore resources on the lunar surface and lay the foundation for a crewed base.

Farther afield, CNSA sends missions to explore asteroids and other planets through its Tianwen program. The program’s first mission, Tianwen-1, successfully orbited, landed, and operated a rover on Mars. Its second mission is planned to launch in 2025 and visit both an asteroid and a comet. After that, Tianwen-3 will aim to bring samples back from Mars.

In the future, the CNSA will also operate the Xuntian Space Telescope.