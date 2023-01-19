Tianwen-2: China’s Near-Earth asteroid and comet double-header

What’s the plan?

Tianwen-2 is currently scheduled to launch in 2025 on a Long March 3B rocket. It will first target the near-Earth asteroid 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, a quasi-satellite of Earth. Kamoʻoalewa is roughly 40-100 meters (131-328 feet) in length and is thought to be a primitive planetary body, though a recent paper using data from ground-based observations indicates it could be part of the Moon blasted off by a major impact. Close-up analysis and grabbing material from the surface for study back on Earth should reveal much more.

The spacecraft will rendezvous with Kamoʻoalewa and carry out remote sensing, assessing the planetary body for potential landing sites. It will then attempt to collect samples from the small body using two different techniques — touch-and-go and anchor-and-attach — and return to Earth to deliver the samples for analysis. Altogether, this will take around 2.5 years.

China collected samples from the Moon’s Oceanus Procellarum in 2020 with its Chang’e-5 spacecraft. That mission used a drill and a scoop to collect material. However, attempting a landing and using similar techniques will not be possible for the visit to Kamoʻoalewa due to the minuscule gravitational field of the asteroid.

Instead, the mission will use the touch-and-go approach used by both NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and JAXA’s Hayabusa2 asteroid sampling missions and, for the first time, an anchor-and-attach method.

The second approach would require exquisite spacecraft guidance as well as navigation and control capabilities to get close to the asteroid. The anchoring system would need to be “extremely sensitive to the properties of the surface regolith” to allow for long-time operations and more controlled sampling, according to a 2021 paper on the mission. Adding further difficulty is the fact that the lander will need to descend and attach itself to the asteroid autonomously because of the time it takes commands to travel between Earth and Kamoʻoalewa.

If sampling goes well, getting the material back to Earth will require a reentry capsule designed to withstand greater speeds, and thus higher energies and temperatures on contact with the atmosphere, than experienced by the Chang’e-5 reentry capsule. The Tianwen-2 capsule will return at around 12.1 kilometers per second (7.5 miles per second) compared with 10.7 kilometers per second (6.6 miles per second) for the return from the Moon.

