The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

JAXA currently operates two major planetary exploration missions: BepiColombo and Hayabusa2. BepiColombo is a joint mission with the European Space Agency (ESA) on its way to orbit and study Mercury. Hayabusa2 is an asteroid sample return mission. It successfully brought back pieces of the asteroid Ryugu to Earth in 2020 and is now on its way to study the asteroid 2001 CC21.

JAXA actively collaborates with NASA. There are plans for JAXA to supply a pressurized rover for the Artemis missions to help transport humans around the Moon’s surface, and for JAXA astronauts to join a NASA landing on the Moon. JAXA is also working with ESA on the future Comet Interceptor mission and may collaborate with the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on a future robotic lunar lander and rover.