The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO sends missions of discovery to the Moon and other planets. With the success of Chandrayaan-3, India became the fourth nation ever to soft-land on the Moon and the first ever to do so near the Moon’s south pole. ISRO spacecraft have discovered water on the Moon’s surface and successfully orbited Mars. Future missions are slated to explore Venus, return to Mars, and bring back samples from the lunar surface. Preparations are also underway for a joint ISRO-JAXA lunar mission and a joint ISRO-NASA spacecraft for Earth observation.

India is developing a human spaceflight program, called Gaganyaan, through ISRO. Most of the test missions leading up to Gaganyaan’s first crewed spaceflight are complete. Once crewed missions begin to launch, there are plans to build an Indian space station in Earth orbit.

ISRO is not a purely civilian space agency, but also does work with military applications. It has collaborated with Indian defense agencies to develop projects like a satellite surveillance system and an anti-satellite weapon test.