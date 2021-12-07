Mangalyaan, India’s first Mars mission

Why is Mangalyaan in a highly elliptical orbit around Mars?

Mangalyaan entered Mars orbit with its closest point to the planet at about 420 kilometers (about 261 miles) and farthest at about 80,000 kilometers (about 49,710 miles), which is a much longer orbit than all its contemporary Mars missions. Over the years, ISRO has reduced the orbit’s size but it hasn’t appreciably changed relative to other missions. For example, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter mapping mission has a nearly circular orbit of about 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) while ESA’s Mars Express has an orbit of 300 by 10,000 kilometers (about 186 by 6214 miles).

Mangalyaan’s large and highly elliptical Mars orbit is again tied to its choice of launching on a PSLV rocket. For the PSLV to place Mangalyaan in the desired Earth orbit, the spacecraft couldn’t be any heavier than it was — it couldn’t carry any more fuel. And because Mangalyaan had to get out of Earth orbit by itself, it needed to use its own fuel, which complicated its Mars orbit. This impacted the spacecraft's scientific observations and mapping capabilities and is partly why Mangalyaan’s scientific output has been low. However, Mangalyaan's orbit does give it a great vantage point to capture full globe views of Mars.

What technologies did ISRO develop for Mangalyaan?

ISRO built upon its experience with Chandrayaan 1, India’s first lunar orbiter, to develop Mangalyaan. The Mars spacecraft is a modified design of the Chandrayaan 1 spacecraft with upgraded components as required. For example, there are more and upgraded solar panels to make up for reduced solar energy available at Mars.

ISRO also developed the ability for its ground stations to communicate with a spacecraft on another planet. With Mangalyaan, there were two-way communication lags of up to 42 minutes; this gap also demanded enabling the spacecraft to make autonomous decisions for situations where there would be no time for humans to be in the loop, something that wasn’t necessary for Chandrayaan 1.

National response

The fact that ISRO successfully placed a spacecraft in Mars orbit on their very first attempt garnered attention and praise from people worldwide. In India, the mission had even deeper effects, aided by ISRO’s inaugural efforts to be active on social media to make people at large aware of the mission.

The mission saw several film and TV show adaptations in India, the most popular of which was the dramatized movie Mission Mangal. The national government decided to feature an illustration of Mangalyaan on the reverse side of India’s highest denomination currency note of ₹2,000 (roughly $27). Writer Minnie Vaid wrote a book called "Those Magnificent Women and their Flying Machines," which profiles the journeys of some of the key women who had leading roles in the mission.

Future missions

With the experience gained from Mangalyaan and technologies built for it, ISRO is planning more missions to explore the inner solar system, such as the Venus orbiter Shukrayaan and the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. ISRO is also planning to launch Mangalyaan 2 in 2024 or 2026 with an upgraded orbiter and 100 kilograms (about 220 pounds) of scientific instruments. A recent talk by a veteran ISRO scientist tells us that ISRO has begun working on Mars landing technologies too. In all, mission Mangalyaan has opened up the inner solar system for India’s fledgling planetary program.