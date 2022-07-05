Ingenuity, NASA’s Mars Helicopter

Why Ingenuity matters

Can we fly on other worlds? That’s what NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter set out to answer on the red planet.

No spacecraft had ever taken off and landed on the surface of Mars or any other world until Ingenuity flew into the Martian skies for the first time on April 19, 2021. Since then the helicopter has made roughly 30 flights, demonstrating a new mode of transportation for future planetary exploration missions.

Helicopters like Ingenuity could prove invaluable on Mars and other worlds. They could support rovers by scouting potential routes and identifying possible obstacles. They could help scientists search for interesting geologic features and visit locations that neither rovers nor humans can reach.

Ingenuity-like drones could carry small science instruments or sampling equipment. They could search for landing sites for future Mars missions or serve as shipping couriers, carrying payloads from one location to another.

Lessons from the little rotorcraft will help inform future planetary flying missions like NASA’s Dragonfly spacecraft, which will explore Saturn’s moon Titan using an eight-bladed quadcopter. Dragonfly will buzz around Titan investigating a world with conditions similar to early Earth, including the basic ingredients for life as we know it.