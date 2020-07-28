Cost of Perseverance
The Perseverance rover is projected to cost $2.7 billion dollars, of which $2.2 billion was for spacecraft development, $243 million for launch services, and approximately $300 million for operations and scientific analysis for its 2-year primary mission. The Ingenuity helicopter cost an additional $80 million to build and $5 million to operate during its 1-month mission.
During its development from 2013 to 2020, the Perseverance rover accounted for 0.0075% of all spending by the United States government.
Mars Perseverance rover spending by fiscal year. Amounts after the current year are official projections. The project began formulation in 2013 and entered the implementation (build) phase in 2016. The completed rover left the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in February 2020 for launch in July. Source: Planetary Science Budget Dataset, compiled by Casey Dreier for The Planetary Society (accessible on Google Sheets or downloadable as an Excel file).
|Spacecraft Development
|$2.2 billion
|Launch Services (Atlas V 541)
|$243 million
|Prime Mission Operations (2 years)
|$300 million
|Total
|$2.725 billion
Your Guide to NASA's Perseverance Rover
NASA's Perseverance rover will seek signs of life in Jezero crater, and store samples for future return to Earth.