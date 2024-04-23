We all know that space is cool, but some places in the Solar System are cooler than others — literally.

There is an extremely wide range of temperatures throughout our cosmic neighborhood, from the searing heat of the Sun to the icy outer reaches of the Oort Cloud. Here’s our list of some of the hottest and coldest places in the Solar System.

The hottest places in the Solar System

The Sun

As you might guess, the Sun holds the title of hottest place in the Solar System. Its core reaches temperatures of about 15 million degrees Celsius (27 million degrees Fahrenheit), fueling the warmth we depend on here on Earth.