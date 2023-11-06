Why aren't there more close-up images of Uranus and Neptune?

Photos are one of the best ways for people to discover the beauty and majesty of the worlds of our Solar System. A quick search for images of Jupiter, Mars, or Saturn will yield countless amazing results. But if you search for pictures of Uranus or Neptune, you might be disappointed; there are only a handful of high spatial resolution images of these ice giants.

The primary reason why there are so few close-up images of Uranus and Neptune is that these planets are very far away, making them very difficult and costly to explore. As a result, neither planet has ever had its own dedicated mission.



Each has been explored by only one flyby spacecraft: NASA’s Voyager 2 mission, which flew by Uranus in 1985 and Neptune in 1989. But even this mission was designed primarily to study the Jupiter and Saturn systems; it was only after its primary mission was achieved that Voyager 2 made its flybys of the ice giants. That extended mission yielded the only close-up images that we have of Uranus and Neptune to this day.