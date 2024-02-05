The coolest moons of Jupiter and Saturn you’ve never heard of

At least 290 moons have been discovered in our Solar System. Their distribution among the planets is far from even; 240 of those moons orbit Jupiter and Saturn.

Of those 240 moons, some are better known than others. You’ve almost certainly heard of icy Europa and Enceladus, whose subsurface oceans may be hospitable to life. Jupiter’s Io is famous for its extreme volcanic activity. Saturn’s Titan holds a special place in the Solar System as the only place other than Earth with liquid seas, lakes, and rivers (of methane, though, not water). But the lesser-known moons are no less worth learning about.

Mimas

Saturn’s moon Mimas is special for two reasons. First, it’s the smallest object in the Solar System to be gravitationally rounded. And second, because of a giant crater, Mimas looks like the Death Star. Funnily enough, when George Lucas wrote the line ‘That’s no moon ... it’s a space station’, in 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” Mimas had not yet been observed closely enough to see what it looked like. The first missions to get close-up images of Mimas were NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 in 1980 and 1981.