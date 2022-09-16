Outer worlds and outstanding science

Chinese scientists have discovered a new lunar mineral. The mineral (pictured) was found in samples brought back by China’s Chang'e-5 mission, which landed in December 2020 and was the first lunar sample return mission since the 1970s. The mineral has been named Changesite–(Y) after the mythological Chinese goddess of the Moon. Image credit: Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology.

The Artemis I rocket is getting back on track for a launch to the Moon. Teams have replaced the seals on the Space Launch System rocket’s core stage, which is where a liquid hydrogen leak was detected during the Artemis I launch attempt on Sept. 3. The system will be tested again soon to determine whether it can launch on Sept. 27, which NASA has identified as the next launch opportunity.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard spaceship is facing launch challenges too. A problem with the suborbital vehicle caused an in-flight abort a minute after liftoff Sept. 12. The vehicle was uncrewed, filled only with a capsule containing science and engineering payloads that parachuted to a safe landing.