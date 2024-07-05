Getting a good look at what’s out there

China’s first planetary defense test is taking shape. An ambitious mission that aims to launch as soon as 2027 will use a single launch to observe and impact a near-Earth asteroid. The target is 2015 XF261, a roughly 30-meter-diameter (98-foot) asteroid with an orbit that crosses Earth’s. China is also stepping up its asteroid-hunting work, including observations from the Wide Field Survey Telescope in Lenghu, Qinghai Province (pictured). Image credit: CNSA.

Prominent space scientists briefed Congress last week on the importance of science. On Friday, June 28, The Planetary Society hosted a briefing on Capitol Hill to educate congressional staff about the opportunities and challenges facing the space science and exploration programs at NASA. The event was co-hosted by the American Astronomical Society and the American Geophysical Union, in conjunction with the Congressional Planetary Science Caucus. This pro-science coalition showcases the broad support in the community for restoring funds cut in the FY 2024 budget. The briefing was aptly timed, as the U.S. House of Representatives recently released their budget proposal for NASA. The proposal includes a slight increase in funding for human exploration programs, but maintains deep cuts to science.

