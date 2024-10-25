Grand designs

Mars Sample Return might still work out. Although NASA’s contribution to an international collaboration to return samples from the surface of Mars has faced serious budget concerns, the agency says that it is on track to decide by the end of 2024 how to potentially redesign the mission architecture to make its costs and schedule feasible. Pictured: An artist’s impression of components of the Mars Sample Return program. Image credit: ESA/ATG Medialab.

A giant asteroid that hit Earth 3 billion years ago may have helped life develop. Simulations suggest that when a Mount Everest-sized asteroid slammed into the ocean early in life’s history, it may have stimulated the development of new life forms. By stirring up elements like phosphorus and iron from the ocean floor and delivering them to shallower waters, the impact may have provided nourishment to new kinds of organisms.

China might conduct a mission to return a sample of the Venusian atmosphere. China recently shared information about its long-term plans for its space science programs up to 2050, which included a mission to collect and return a sample of Venus’ atmosphere. At this time, few details have been released about the mission.

ESA has awarded a contract to begin work on the Ramses mission to Apophis. The Ramses mission, or Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety is designed to send a spacecraft to study the asteroid up close ahead of its close flyby of Earth in April 2029. Ramses will build on the technology developed for ESA’s Hera mission, which recently launched on its mission to the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid pair.