Upgrade for Member Services System

Earlier this year we shared news of The Planetary Society’s work to upgrade our back-end systems that manage our membership program. For those interested in such things, we are moving from a package of Blackbaud non-profit software products to a Salesforce platform that will offer us many new capabilities and features that will enhance your membership experience.

New Features

Over the next few months, we will be rolling out features that will benefit the Society and our members for years to come.

These new features will include:

an upgraded Member Account Center for members to be able to more easily view and manage their membership level and payments, address and contact information, and their giving history with the Society;

updates to our streamlined login method, allowing members to access all features of our digital Member Community and Account Center, using a single, convenient login;

faster delivery of membership benefits, such as membership cards and other premiums;

a more unified look and functionality among various forms on our website; and

the ability to add new types of memberships, such as group memberships which have been requested numerous times over the past several years.

Credit Card Updates

As part of this upgrade, we are also making changes to our recurring credit card charging process for monthly members. For many monthly members, the process happens automatically and you won’t notice any changes to your monthly payment process. For others, however, these changes will require us to have members update their credit/debit card information.

To facilitate this, we are sending emails to those who need to update their credit card information with a unique link to a webpage where you can quickly enter your payment information. If you passed by the email and didn’t follow the prompt, you can quickly find it again by searching a Planetary Society email with the subject line “Action required re: your membership”. Please note that if you don’t update your information, your membership will lapse and you will lose access to your benefits. So, please be sure to update your information without delay!

Questions?

If you have questions regarding our new systems or the update process, you can learn more on our FAQ page, or email us at [email protected]. You may also call us at (626) 793-5100, Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.