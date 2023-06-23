Frequently Asked Questions

The number one benefit that members enjoy, of course, is connecting with the PB & J—the passion, beauty and joy—of space exploration. Along with this we provide many intangible and digital benefits through our journalism and education programs, advocacy efforts, members-only features on our website, invitations to events where you can meet other Society members as well as our staff and volunteers, and access to travel programs! When you become a member, you gain access to all of these benefits on an ongoing basis.

In addition, many of our members love swag—and we do, too! As a thank-you to our members, we offer some very cool premiums like t-shirts, pins, mission patches, posters, books and much more. But, let’s face it, premiums can be costly and divert important resources from the primary work of our mission: to empower the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration. For that reason, we offer these special thank-yous only when you first join or upgrade to a new level of membership. And remember, if you love our swag and want more of it, you can always find it at our online store at planetary.org/store.

Memberships across all levels receive the following basic benefits:

personalized membership card and social media donor badge

subscription The Planetary Report magazine (choose digital or print version)

member e-newsletters

opportunities to influence space programs through our advocacy campaigns

invitations to special events including Planetary Radio Live

your name sent to space on select space missions

access to our exciting worldwide member travel programs

Click buttons below to review unique premiums for each membership level:

Explorer (Individual)

With a membership of $4/mo or $50/yr, if you are new member or upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Explorer (Family/Dual)

For two members in the same household. With a membership of $6/mo or $75/yr, if you are upgrading from the Explorer (Individual) level you will receive as a premium: An additional member T-shirt in your choice of size

An additional membership card New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Two official member T-shirts in your choice of sizes

Two personalized membership cards

Mariner

With a membership of $10/mo or $125/yr, if you are upgrading from the Explorer (Individual) or (Family/Dual) level you will receive as a premium: Official member logo pin New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Pathfinder

With a membership of $20/mo or $250/yr, if you are upgrading from one of the previous levels you will receive as a premium: Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Plus any other premiums from lower levels that you have not yet received New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Visionary

With a membership of $40/mo or $500/yr, if you are upgrading from one of the previous levels you will receive as a premium: Recognition in the New Millennium Committee, the Society’s most prestigious donor recognition society, including name recognition in The Planetary Report and on planetary.org

Exclusive advocacy teleconferences with Chief Advocate Casey Dreier and CEO Bill Nye

Planetary Society logo pen — made of 100% aerospace-grade real carbon fiber

Plus any other premiums from lower levels that you have not yet received New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Recognition in the New Millennium Committee, the Society’s most prestigious donor recognition society, including name recognition in The Planetary Report and on planetary.org

Exclusive advocacy teleconferences with Chief Advocate Casey Dreier and CEO Bill Nye

Planetary Society greeting cards with planetary photos

Scout

With a membership of $80/mo or $1,000/yr, if you are upgrading from one of the previous levels you will receive as a premium: Space exploration calendar

Plus any other premiums from lower levels that you have not yet received New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Recognition in the New Millennium Committee, the Society’s most prestigious donor recognition society, including name recognition in The Planetary Report and on planetary.org

Exclusive advocacy teleconferences with Chief Advocate Casey Dreier and CEO Bill Nye

Planetary Society logo pen — made of 100% aerospace-grade real carbon fiber

Space exploration calendar

Surveyor

With a membership of $200/mo or $2,500/yr, if you are upgrading from one of the previous levels you will receive as a premium: Official sterling silver logo pin

Plus any other premiums from lower levels that you have not yet received New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Recognition in the New Millennium Committee, the Society’s most prestigious donor recognition society, including name recognition in The Planetary Report and on planetary.org

Exclusive advocacy teleconferences with Chief Advocate Casey Dreier and CEO Bill Nye

Planetary Society logo pen — made of 100% aerospace-grade real carbon fiber

Space exploration calendar

Official sterling silver logo pin

Rover

With a membership of $400/mo or $5,000/yr, if you are upgrading from one of the previous levels you will receive as a premium: Pin, patch, and medallion set for LightSail

Plus any other premiums from lower levels that you have not yet received New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Recognition in the New Millennium Committee, the Society’s most prestigious donor recognition society, including name recognition in The Planetary Report and on planetary.org

Exclusive advocacy teleconferences with Chief Advocate Casey Dreier and CEO Bill Nye

Planetary Society logo pen — made of 100% aerospace-grade real carbon fiber

Space exploration calendar

Official sterling silver logo pin

Pin, patch, and medallion set for LightSail

Pioneer

With a membership of $825/mo or $10,000/yr, if you are upgrading from one of the previous levels you will receive as a premium: Official gold-plated logo pin

Acknowledgement on Planetary Radio broadcast

Plus any other premiums from lower levels that you have not yet received New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Recognition in the New Millennium Committee, the Society’s most prestigious donor recognition society, including name recognition in The Planetary Report and on planetary.org

Exclusive advocacy teleconferences with Chief Advocate Casey Dreier and CEO Bill Nye

Planetary Society logo pen — made of 100% aerospace-grade real carbon fiber

Space exploration calendar

Official sterling silver logo pin

Pin, patch, and medallion set for LightSail

Official gold-plated logo pin

Acknowledgement on Planetary Radio broadcast

Voyager

With a membership of $1,650/mo or $20,000/yr, if you are upgrading from one of the previous levels you will receive as a premium: Postcards from Mars book and art-framed photograph autographed by author and Planetary Society board member, Dr. Jim Bell

Plus any other premiums from lower levels that you have not yet received New members choosing this level and those upgrading from Student, Curiosity, Senior or Classic levels will receive as a premium: Official member T-shirt in your choice of size

Official member logo pin

Space Images: an awe-inspiring set of four 8x10 inch prints

Recognition in the New Millennium Committee, the Society’s most prestigious donor recognition society, including name recognition in The Planetary Report and on planetary.org

Exclusive advocacy teleconferences with Chief Advocate Casey Dreier and CEO Bill Nye

Planetary Society logo pen — made of 100% aerospace-grade real carbon fiber

Space exploration calendar

Official sterling silver logo pin

Pin, patch, and medallion set for LightSail

Official gold-plated logo pin

Acknowledgement on Planetary Radio broadcast

Postcards from Mars book and art-framed photograph autographed by author and Planetary Society board member, Dr. Jim Bell

New Horizons