The impact of impacts

Titan could have formed through a dramatic collision. New analysis of Cassini data suggests that Saturn's largest moon could have formed when two moons collided — an event that may also have resulted in the formation of Saturn’s rings. Pictured: A view of Titan and Saturn showing its thin rings edge-on, captured by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Val Klavans.

The Artemis II launch won’t take place in March. The mission to send a crew of four astronauts around the Moon and back is facing a delay because of an issue with the flow of helium to the Space Launch System rocket’s upper stage. The rocket was rolled back from the launch pad this week to begin diagnosis and repair of the helium issue.

ESA’s Ramses Apophis mission is moving forward. The European Space Agency has officially approved the Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety (RAMSES). The mission will launch in 2028 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan to rendezvous with and explore asteroid Apophis just before its close encounter with Earth in April 2029. Japan is also contributing a thermal imaging instrument and solar arrays to the mission.