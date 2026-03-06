Stellar death and an Artemis overhaul

NASA has overhauled the Artemis mission architecture. The agency recently announced that it has restructured the Artemis program, shifting Artemis III from a planned lunar landing to a low-Earth-orbit systems test. A lunar landing will now take place in the Artemis IV mission, slated for as early as 2028. Pictured: The rocket and capsule for Artemis II being rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building. Image credit: John Kraus/NASA.

MAVEN observations support the possibility of lightning on Mars. Scientists analyzing data from NASA’s MAVEN Mars orbiter have found possible evidence of a lightning strike on Mars. This builds on the Perseverance rover’s observations of possible Mars lightning via its microphone.

NASA has reported the likely cause of the Lunar Trailblazer failure. Launched in February 2025 to map lunar water, Lunar Trailblazer lost contact with mission managers just one day after launch and was never heard from again. A NASA review panel reported that faulty solar panel pointing software — inadequately tested before launch — oriented the panels 180 degrees away from the Sun, and that additional software failures made it impossible to correct the error.

Research suggests that microbes could travel between planets. A new study published in PNAS Nexus found that one hardy species of desert bacteria was able to survive simulated asteroid-impact pressures remarkably well. This could support an aspect of "lithopanspermia," the idea that microbes could survive inside rocks ejected by asteroid impacts to travel between planets.