The Downlink • Feb 20, 2026
That’s a first!
Space Snapshot
This photo may not be impressive by today’s space imaging standards, but it represents a big leap forward. It is among the first images ever captured from the lunar surface, taken by the Soviet Luna 9 spacecraft, which made the first soft landing on the Moon on Feb. 3, 1966. Image credit: National Space Science Data Center.
Fact Worth Sharing
Where Luna 9 landed on the Moon has always been a mystery. Various attempts to narrow it down — including recent research using crowdsourced image analysis and machine learning — have yet to agree on a likely location.
Mission Briefings
An exoplanet first: an outer system rocky world. ESA's Cheops spacecraft has observed an exoplanet system in which the most distant outer planet appears rocky. Typically, rocky planets form and orbit closer to the host star than gaseous or icy worlds. This finding challenges current planet formation theories. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the LHS 1903 planetary system. Image credit: ESA.
Stinky gas giants may shed light on exoplanet formation. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have detected hydrogen sulfide — the gas responsible for the smell of rotten eggs — in the atmospheres of several giant exoplanets that straddle the planet-brown dwarf divide. This gas likely formed from evaporated solid matter in the disk around a star, potentially resolving a longstanding debate about how these giant worlds form.
Our Solar System’s history holds some mystery. Analysis of samples returned by China's Chang'e-6 lunar farside mission suggests that there may have been a steady decline in impacts over time instead of the abrupt changes expected from the Late Heavy Bombardment hypothesis — the idea that there was a spike in comet and asteroid impacts on inner Solar System bodies around 4 billion years ago.
The Hope mission has been extended. The United Arab Emirates has announced a three-year extension of the mission of its Hope Mars orbiter, keeping it operational through 2028. The mission, which was originally designed to last one year, has been operating since 2021 and has gathered 10 times its target data volume. The extension will allow continued study of Martian atmospheric dynamics, seasonal changes, and Mars' moon Deimos.
From The Planetary Society
It's Jennifer Vaughn's first week as Planetary Society CEO — but the former COO is hardly new to the work. After over a decade collaborating closely with outgoing CEO Bill Nye on strategy and day-to-day operations, she's ready to lead. This week's Planetary Radio brings you a conversation with the two longtime Planetary Society leaders about what they've accomplished together and what's ahead. Pictured: Bill and Jennifer at the 2025 Save NASA Science Day of Action in Washington, DC. Image credit: Jason Dixon/The Planetary Society.
What's Up
Enjoy this week’s “planetary parade,” where several of the planets are up at one time; in this case, six planets in the evening skies. Jupiter shines very bright in the east, near the Moon on Feb. 26. Uranus is nearby, but will require binoculars or a telescope to see. In the west, Mercury and Venus are very low to the horizon, and Saturn shines bright higher up. Neptune is near Saturn, but is also too dim to see unaided. Learn more in our guide to February’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Luna 9’s successful Moon landing was celebrated around the world, with gestures including this stamp from Cameroon, which notes the mission's launch date. Many other countries issued similar stamps commemorating Luna 9. On a personal note, this author is now, for the first time, considering stamp collecting.
