The path forward for Mars Sample Return

NASA’s Mars Sample Return program is in trouble.

In 2023, an independent review board found that the project’s current schedule and budget are untenable. Originally planned to launch in 2026, challenges in management and design delays have pushed it back to 2030 at the earliest, with costs expected to reach upwards of $11 billion. NASA has put the program on pause as it re-evaluates its design, but in the meantime, a divided Congress has proposed sharply divergent budgets for MSR, leading to layoffs and work stoppages across NASA centers and the space industry, almost certainly further delaying the effort and increasing its total cost.

The science provided by Mars Sample Return remains extraordinarily compelling, and the scientific community has declared that a balanced approach to MSR should be NASA’s top robotic planetary priority in the coming decade. For these reasons, The Planetary Society supports the concept of Mars sample return, and has proposed a set of principles for how NASA should pursue the program. Below is a brief summary of our official principles for Mars Sample Return.