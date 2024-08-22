Ramses: A new mission racing to land on asteroid Apophis

Now, much of the Hera team is also working on Ramses. As Carnelli puts it, the key to making the launch window for Ramses will be having the spacecraft copy as much of Hera as possible, while still making sure it is different enough to meet its own unique science goals.

Ramses would use the same spacecraft body as Hera. Many other parts are being recreated from previous work or bought out-of-the-box, instead of designed from scratch. ESA is also collaborating with other agencies that are interested in contributing to the mission, especially with instruments that are ready to go now. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has confirmed that it would provide a spare thermal imager, while NASA has offered a spare camera from OSIRIS-APEX. The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) is in talks about a polarimetry camera, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) may join the mission, as well.

Expecting the unexpected

Even with a streamlined strategy, Ramses still faces risks. Some delays simply cannot be planned for. Already, a truck transporting equipment for the mission got into an accident, and a company that manufactures electronics for the spacecraft burned down. Enough bad luck could delay the mission.

“You never know what can happen,” said Carnelli.