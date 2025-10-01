A biosignature on Mars? Unpacking Perseverance's Cheyava Falls find

Sarah Al-Ahmed: As we're looking at this rock, there are two very distinctive features: poppy seeds and leopard spots, as they're called. So let's start with the poppy seeds. What are these things in the rock?

Joel Hurowitz: They are 100 to 200-micron-diameter mineral accumulations containing both iron and phosphorus. And based on their chemical properties, their color properties, and some of the elements that they don't contain, like aluminum, we think that they represent little nodules of a mineral called vivianite and some water molecules. And there's a good chance that they're not pure vivianite anymore, because on Earth, if you expose vivianite to air or any oxidants, it starts to change its mineralogy to something a little more oxidized. Our guess is that it started out life as vivianite, and then as it's been exposed to the environment on Mars, it's probably changed its character to something a little bit more oxidized than the original vivianite that was there.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: So the host rock is mostly made out of this oxidized rusty iron. And then you have these poppy seed nodules that are made out of this iron mineral called vivianite. Why is finding this kind of reduced iron phosphate inside an oxidized rock important?

Joel Hurowitz: It is providing evidence that a redox reaction took place. There's an electron transfer process that took the iron in the mud, this ferric iron, iron 3+, and turned it into iron 2+ via reduction. And the partner, the thing that actually donated those electrons, well, we think it's the organic matter in that rock. So there's a ferric iron in the mud and organic matter in the mud. And as those two things settled out on the lake bed, the organic matter and the ferric iron reacted with one another to produce iron 2+. It reduced the iron in the mud to this other form of iron that could then combine with phosphorus to precipitate vivianite.

And that reaction between ferric iron in the mud and organic matter in the mud, this is one of these things that has a potentially biological origin. Because when we see those two ingredients being deposited in muds around the world today in marine settings, lake settings, and estuaries, there's a population of microbes that are basically eating that organic matter and facilitating that redox reaction that ends up making vivianite as a byproduct.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: So those are the poppy seeds. And then we have these leopard spots. What makes them so visually and chemically distinct from, say, the poppy seeds?

Joel Hurowitz: They're bigger, more like a millimeter or two in diameter, and they have a dark rim and a bleached, white-toned interior, so they kind of stand out against the reddish-colored mud. The rim on the leopard spots is more of that vivianite material, so it's the iron phosphate that makes up the rim.

And then inside of the leopard spot, the reason we think that it has this sort of bleached color to it is because the rusty red iron has been removed from the core of the leopard spot and exported into the new mineral phases, the vivianite. And then in the middle of the leopard spots, there's another new mineral, this greigite that is an iron sulfide mineral. So there's almost like a stratigraphy from the inside to the outside of the leopard spot of different types of minerals.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: How do we know that these spots represent reaction fronts that formed in place rather than something that was deposited around it?

Joel Hurowitz: Yeah, it's a good question. We thought this through some. And what we concluded was that if you had 100 or 200-micron-diameter vivianite grains rimmed in iron phosphate and at their core had iron sulfide in them, they would have a different density than the surrounding sediment that they're deposited in. But it doesn't look like they were deposited and separated by density differences. And honestly, the reaction fronts, the leopard spots, there's no way those things are grains. They just look like they formed right there. I would have a hard time making those into grains just based on their visual appearance.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: So how is your team interpreting the sequence of redox reactions that transformed all this ferric iron into these reduced minerals?

Joel Hurowitz: The way we imagine this happening is that you had little bits of organic matter in the mud, and by whatever process, they were reacting with one another and with the mud in a way that would consume the organic matter and make new minerals. And in the places where the poppy seeds form, maybe it just ran out of organic matter in that little local environment. There just wasn't enough for it to continue reacting.

Whereas for the leopard spots, perhaps there was, I don't know, I almost want to call it a bigger chunk of organic matter. So, as you were reacting that organic matter with the surrounding mud, the vivianite-producing front continued to migrate outward away from that organic matter. And at some point, you run out of ferric iron to react with. And so the next thing that might be available to react with would be sulfate that is maybe dissolved in the mud-water slurry at the bottom of the lake. And so the organic matter then might start reacting with the sulfate to make reduced sulfur that can then combine with ferrous iron to make greigitel. So it's kind of almost like a ladder of redox reactions taking place.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: The paper describes this kind of inverse relationship between the abundance of reduced minerals and how red the surrounding rock is. Why is that so important?

Joel Hurowitz: I think what it tells us is that these leaching reactions that were taking this initially rusty red mud and turning it into new mineral phases, they went as far as they could based on how much organic matter was there to begin with. So in cases like Apollo Temple, which is the abrasion patch right next to Cheyava Falls, there was enough organic matter there that these redox reactions were actually able to almost completely bleach the rock of its ferric iron. And in other places, like at one of the other targets, Walhalla Glades, the bleaching wasn't quite as extensive. So the rock still has a kind of tan color to it. And maybe what that means is there just wasn't as much organic matter available there to complete that bleaching process. And that bleaching process is a direct result of these redox reactions that make these new mineral phases.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: So we've been talking about a lot of rock reactions, what this has to do with organic chemistry, but the real headline here is that all these might be potential biomarkers. And from a geochemical standpoint, how plausible is it that this vivianite and greigite could have formed at these low temperatures without any kind of biological process?

Joel Hurowitz: I break it out in terms of the two mineral phases. I think it's easier to make the vivianite in the absence of biology. I have not seen the laboratory experiment where somebody went in and took macromolecular organic carbon and ferric iron-rich mud and incubated them together and turned it into vivianite. We went through the literature to try to find examples that might say that this can be done completely in the absence of biology. We didn't find that experiment. It doesn't mean that someone won't, in a week, go off and do that experiment and publish that finding. And it's well known that ferric iron and organic matter are quite reactive toward one another. And so, the redox reactions that make vivianite, it feels plausible to me that someone will figure out that that can be done completely abiotically.

The production of the iron sulfide mineral, the greigite, is a tougher ask. And the reason is that the reaction between sulfate and organic matter at room temperature conditions is incredibly slow. So slow that we don't actually observe it happening in natural environments on Earth. Where we do see it happening is where biology is involved. Sulfate reduction is a metabolism that microbes will make use of to generate energy. The other place that this can happen is if you take sulfate and organic matter, and you cook them together at temperatures above about 120 to 140 degrees centigrade. Then you can overcome that kinetic inhibition that exists at lower temperatures, and you can drive the production of reduced sulfur-bearing minerals.

Now, two things on that. One is, again, I don't know if the experiment is out there where somebody tried to replicate the initial state of the Bright Angel system and then heated it up to make these minerals, but someone needs to go out and do that experiment. I think it's really important. The other aspect of this, of course, is that we spent a lot of time in Neretva Vallis and in our paper trying to figure out whether we could find any evidence that the rocks had been heated. And within the limits of our payload's capability, it's just not obvious to us that it has been. So to us, the sulfate reduction reaction seemed more plausible at a low temperature. So I think that's probably the one that has a less obvious non-biological origin. Again, unless it turns out that we just can't tell when rocks have been heated to 120 degrees with a rover payload, in which case that will have been the answer. We weren't able to detect that subtle temperature difference.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: Your co-authors also do stress that even though there could be biological reasons for this, there could be abiological reasons for this. And there are alternatives to this being life on another world. But just on the face of it, it's hard to explain.

Joel Hurowitz: Yep.

Sarah Al-Ahmed: So I get why people are so excited. But we do have to be very mindful when we're making claims like we found life on another world. I know people want to jump to that. And we all, as scientists, want to get to that answer, but we have to take this step by step. And NASA and the astrobiology community often refer to this confidence of life detection scale, and that's part of how we assess these discoveries. Can you talk a little bit about that scale, and where you would place this Sapphire Canyon sample on that scale today?

Joel Hurowitz: Another one of the educational things for me is learning about the CoLD scale, the confidence of life detection scale, as I've sort of grown into this role. I'm not an astrobiologist, but I play one on TV.

So I think that it sits at step three on the CoLD scale, which is interesting. Step one is an interesting, potentially biological signal. Step two is that you have ruled out contamination as a source of that signal — that the organic matter in those rocks is not just a surface phenomenon that shed off the rover. [In the Sapphire Canyon sample,] it's present in the abraded patches and its distribution in the rocks makes sense from a paleoenvironmental perspective. I don't know how the poppy seeds and leopard spots would be contamination, and I don't think the organic matter is either. So that takes us past step two.